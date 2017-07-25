Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for August 2017

“The Defenders” expands Marvel's ever-sprawling television and movie universe.

"The Defenders" series will feature popular Marvel heroes (and Iron Fist).

The newest Marvel show hits Netflix in August with "The Defenders." CNET's Caitlin Petrakovitz says "The Defenders" is worth watching and she's usually right about things like this.

The newest season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," arrives on August 4. So far the previous two seasons have been a lot of fun with plenty of easter eggs for fans of the original series.

There are a lot of titles going away in August. It has been decided that "The League" is going offline. So you have until the end of the month to yell, "Shivakamini Somakandarkram" while watching the show on Netflix.  Check out the full list below.

Arriving on Netflix, August 2017

August 1

August 2

August 3

  • The Invisible Guardian
  • Sing

August 4

August 5

August 8

August 9

  • Black Site Delta

August 10

  • Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

August 11

August 13

August 14

  • The Outcasts
  • Urban Hymn

August 15

  • 21
  • Barbeque
  • Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
  • A New Economy
  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Donald Cried
  • Murderous Affair, season 1
  • My Ex-Ex
  • The Sweet Life

August 16

  • Gold

August 18

August 19

August 20

August 22

  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
  • Sadie's Last Days on Earth

August 23

  • Feel Rich

August 25

August 29

  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • The Good Place, season 1
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

August 31

  • Be Afraid

Leaving Netflix, August 2017

August 1

August 4

August 5

  • Pelican Dreams
  • Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

  • Human Capital
  • The Spoils of Babylon, season 1

August 9

  • The Five Venoms

August 10

August 11

August 14

  • Drones
  • Food Matters

August 15

August 23

  • The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

  • Gun Woman

August 25

  • The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
  • October Gale
  • Paratodos

August 28

August 30

August 31

  • Space Warriors

