Netflix

The newest Marvel show hits Netflix in August with "The Defenders." CNET's Caitlin Petrakovitz says "The Defenders" is worth watching and she's usually right about things like this.

The newest season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," arrives on August 4. So far the previous two seasons have been a lot of fun with plenty of easter eggs for fans of the original series.

There are a lot of titles going away in August. It has been decided that "The League" is going offline. So you have until the end of the month to yell, "Shivakamini Somakandarkram" while watching the show on Netflix. Check out the full list below.

Arriving on Netflix, August 2017

August 1

August 2

The Founder



Jab We Met



August 3

The Invisible Guardian



Sing



August 4

August 5

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13



August 9

Black Site Delta



August 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero



August 11

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles



Hot Property



Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo



August 14

The Outcasts



Urban Hymn



August 15

21



Barbeque



Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)



A New Economy



All These Sleepless Nights



Donald Cried



Murderous Affair, season 1



My Ex-Ex



The Sweet Life



August 16

Gold



August 18

August 19

August 20

Camera Store



August 21



AWOL



Bad Rap



Beautiful Creatures



Gomorrah, season 2



Unacknowledged



August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)



Sadie's Last Days on Earth



August 23

Feel Rich



August 25

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack



The Good Place, season 1



Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)



August 31

Be Afraid



Leaving Netflix, August 2017

August 1

August 4

August 5

Pelican Dreams



Personal Gold: An Underdog Story



August 6

Human Capital



The Spoils of Babylon, season 1



August 9

The Five Venoms



August 10

August 11

Four Blood Moons



Jesus People: The Movie



Patch Town



Two Days, One Night



August 14

Drones



Food Matters



August 15

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile



August 24

Gun Woman



August 25

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq



October Gale



Paratodos



August 28

Revenge, seasons 1-4



August 30

The League, seasons 1-7



August 31

Space Warriors



