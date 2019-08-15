Netflix's To All The Boys sequel gets its release date

Netflix

The sequel to Netflix's 2018 film To All The Boys I've Loved Before finally has a release date, the streaming service said in a tweet Thursday. PS I Still Love You, based on the second book in a young adult series of novels by Jenny Han, is slated for a Feb. 12 release.

Netflix also revealed that a third film, To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean, is already in production.

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12!



And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

The first film in the series follows the story of Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor), who writes letters to all the people she's had feelings for. She has no intention of sending the letters, but after they get out without her consent, Covey is forced to confront the addressees and come to terms with her feelings.