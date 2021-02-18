Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be free to watch on YouTube for 48 hours

Netflix

It's been 51 years since a jury reached a verdict in the case of the Chicago Seven, and to mark the occasion, Netflix is making the movie about the case -- The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- available for free on YouTube for 48 hours as of midnight Thursday. Netflix didn't specify a time zone.

The movie tells the story of the seven (initially eight) men arrested and charged with inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, and the the protracted trial that ensued, as well as the political motivations for going after the men in the first place.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and stars Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen, among others.