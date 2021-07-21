Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Netflix on Monday released an official trailer for its upcoming comedy-drama The Chair, in which Sandra Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new English department chair at a prestigious university. She's the first woman heading the department and one of the few staff members of color at the university, and therefore must face the challenges that come with that.

In the trailer, we see Oh's character try to navigate a scandal involving her colleague and love interest Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass.

"I feel like somebody handed me a ticking time bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes," Oh says in the clip.

Watch the trailer below:

The Chair hits Netflix on Aug. 20.