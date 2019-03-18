Netflix's next Bandersnatch lets you choose Bear Grylls' interactive adventure

Ben Simms/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last year, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch expanded Netflix's interactive video efforts to a wider audience. The company's next interactive series, You vs. Wild, will let viewers pick the twists in a survival adventure lived by Bear Grylls.

Netflix on Monday released an "interactive" trailer for the show where viewers can choose between two possible videos to complete it, in a style that was popular on YouTube circa 2009.

In the trailer videos, it appears viewers get to decide things like how Grylls crosses a frozen lake, either by crawling on his belly (like you're supposed to do) or by walking "really tentatively" (which you're... not). So it seems the sadistic among us can force Grylls to put himself in even more extreme peril. Grylls is known for his reality shows that document adventure survival in extreme natural circumstances. Also, sometimes to stay hydrated he drinks his own urine.

Grylls said the show gives "viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots."

Netflix will debut the eight-episode, live-action interactive series on April 10. Each episode will have multiple choices that let watchers direct the course of the story. "You make all the decisions, and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you," Netflix said.

Alfred Ng contributed to this report.