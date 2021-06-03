Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event is coming next week

Netflix

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and on Thursday hyped it up with a trailer. The colorful teaser didn't reveal much about the event, but hints at an '80s-inspired aesthetic and suggests that we'll get details about The Witcher season 2's release date, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming Resident Evil shows.

We can expect "exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars" and other convention-style elements, the streaming service said last week.

Also highlighted are DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Lucifer and Kevin Smith's upcoming He-Man show Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

No mention of Stranger Things, but we're overdue a release date for season 4 and it feels like a show that'd fit well with this event.