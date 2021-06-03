Amazon Prime Day 2021 Apple 'HomeOS' Harry Potter store in NYC Spotify's Only You 'birth chart' NASA heading to Venus Stimulus check updates

Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event is coming next week

The free five-day event got a trailer on Thursday.

witcher-cavill-sword

The Witcher season 2 might get a release date during Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event.

 Netflix

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and on Thursday hyped it up with a trailer. The colorful teaser didn't reveal much about the event, but hints at an '80s-inspired aesthetic and suggests that we'll get details about The Witcher season 2's release date, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming Resident Evil shows.

We can expect "exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars" and other convention-style elements, the streaming service  said last week.

Also highlighted are DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Lucifer and Kevin Smith's upcoming He-Man show Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

No mention of Stranger Things, but we're overdue a release date for season 4 and it feels like a show that'd fit well with this event.