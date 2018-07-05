Netflix reveals Castlevania season 2 release date

Netflix

After the official Castlevania Twitter account flared to life on Tuesday with an ominous "blood will flow" tweet, fans eagerly awaiting a second season of Netflix's vamp-hunting anime bloodbath screamed, "When? When will the blood flow?!"

Now we know.

The second season of Castlevania will debut on Netflix on Oct. 26, 2018. John Derderian, director of Japan and global anime, made the announcement during the Netflix Anime panel at the Los Angeles Anime Expo.

The eight-episode run is written by Warren Ellis, animated by Powerhouse Animation and executive produced by Adi Shankar, who all reprise their roles from the four-episode first season.

It was confirmed on the official account Thursday:

Raise hell. Season 2 is a bloody nightmare. Join our awakening October 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gtXU0iP2VA — Mr. Belmont (@Castlevania) July 6, 2018

After being stranded in development hell for years, Castlevania debuted on Netflix July 7, 2017 and, seemingly against the odds, was widely praised and critically acclaimed. Fans binge-watched and wanted more. Netflix believed in it early on, ordering an eight-episode second season on the day of its release.

If a release date for the expanded second season still doesn't sate your bloodlust, then there's more good news! Richard Armitage, who plays Trevor Belmont, confirmed with Digital Spy that he is already recording voice over for a third season.

