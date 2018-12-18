Netflix renews Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for parts 3 and 4

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Netflix is giving Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a longer tale to tell.

The series starring Kiernan Shipka has been renewed for a "part 3" and "part 4" that will begin production in 2019, Netflix announced Tuesday on the show's Twitter account.

The renewal comes days after the show debuted its Christmas special on the service, and months before the show's April 5, 2019 debut of "part 2."

According to Variety, the third and fourth parts will consist of 16 episodes, split between the two. That is slightly shorter than Sabrina's first two parts, which each consist of 10 episodes.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, announced his excitement about the renewal in a statement provided to the outlet.

"I'm thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina's chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka," Aguierre-Sacasa said.

Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as a creator for The CW's Riverdale, has previously teased the possibility of both Archie-universe shows interacting in some way. So far, Sabrina did include a confusing Riverdale cameo in its first part, and back in October at New York Comic-Con, Aguirre-Sacasa described his hope to include some kind of crossover down the line.

"I'm first and foremost a fan of these two worlds, Riverdale and Greendale. I love when comic book characters cross over," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Right now we're focused on getting Sabrina out there and making sure Sabrina is as good as it can be but I'm hopeful."

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence and Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan.