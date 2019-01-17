Netflix raised prices because you all are signing up like crazy

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If you want to blame anyone for Netflix raising subscription rates, it's because of all the newbs who are signing up in droves.

The streaming-video service reported that more people signed up in the last three months of 2018 than any other quarter that came before, and it predicted even more new members in the first quarter of 2019. The company added 8.84 million new paid members, according to its end-of-year financial report Thursday. That's better than the 7.6 million it had predicted in October, and it beat the 8.2 million that analysts expected on average.

Netflix tends to end every year on an upswing, as people on holiday breaks spend extra time streaming and those who received new gadgets as gifts start setting them up by adding services like Netflix. But this time, Netflix has issued a couple particularly positive signals about how business was faring.

Last month, the company said Bird Box, its post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock, was watched by 45 million accounts in the first seven days it was available, the best viewership for one of its original movies yet. And Tuesday, Netflix announced price hikes. The prospect of a higher monthly bill wasn't welcome news for consumers, but investors reacted with glee, and analysts interpreted it as Netflix flexing its muscles in the middle of a hot streak.

Netflix doubled down viewership disclosures Thursday. Birdbox has now been watched by more than 80 million member households in the four weeks it's been out, the company said, adding that the movie was getting "high repeat viewing." Spanish original Elite has been viewed in 20 million households in its first four weeks, and Netflix expects You, a thriller series about a bookish stalker, to hit 40 million households in its first four weeks too.

Netflix also relished in a competitive jab at YouTube, Google's massive video site that Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings routinely admits envying for the 1.8 billion people that use it every month.

"When YouTube went down globally for a few minutes in October, our viewing and signups spiked for that time," the company said Thursday.

Originally published at 1:11 p.m. PT.

Updated at 1:20 p.m. PT and 1:25 p.m. PT: With more details from report.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it releases new iPhones and more.