Netflix may 'rethink' filming in Georgia if abortion law takes effect

Streaming giant Netflix may consider pulling its programs being produced in Georgia out of the state should a recently passed abortion law go into effect, Variety reported Tuesday.

Signed on May 7 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the bill would prohibit abortions from being performed in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The move has prompted a backlash from many in the film and television industries to boycott the state, including Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano, actress Kristen Wiig and Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo.

Netflix's hit series Stranger Things is filmed in Georgia, as well as its Ozark series. Other productions filmed in the state include Marvel's Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War and Ant Man.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement to Variety. "Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia."

Georgia has become a major production hub in the past decade by offering 20% in tax credits. Last year, film production created more than 92,000 local jobs in the state and $2.7 billion in spending, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The abortion ban is scheduled to go into effect in January 2020.

