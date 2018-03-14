Netflix may be planning a weekly news magazine show

Getty Images

Netflix could be working on a way to bulk up in news.

The streaming behemoth is in the early stages of developing a weekly news magazine show that would rival CBS' "60 Minutes" and ABC's "20/20," Marketwatch reported Tuesday. The publication cited an unnamed TV exec who it said worked with Netflix on a documentary series. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Netflix has expanded its ambitions by spending billions of dollars on original series, documentaries and talk shows. A news show could become another part of that effort.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.