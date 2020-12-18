Kelly Jenrette's star shines brighter with role in Manhunt: Deadly Games

Greg Doherty/Getty

It was her 2018 Emmy Award nomination for her performance as Annie on the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale that made people aware of the dedicated actress Kelly Jenrette. The nomination shined a spotlight on her work and talent. And with two new films on Netflix and a series on CBS, we see Jenrette reap the true rewards of that nomination.

In 2020, she played Brenda in the film Uncorked, Delanda in All Day and a Night (opposite Jeffery Wright) and Stacy Knox in the CBS series Manhunt: Deadly Games. Not only are those three projects currently on Netflix, but Manhunt: Deadly Games, which follows the 1996 FBI investigation of a foiled terrorist attack at the Summer Olympic games in Atlanta, is one of the top 10 series on the streaming service at the moment.

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Jenrette, whose Stacy Knox is an FBI agent, explains why the story of Richard Jewell and of the investigation depicted in Manhunt: Deadly Games is as relevant as ever.

"We are in a season where the phrase 'fake news' is being thrown around a lot. And the Richard Jewell case is the epitome of fake news and sensationalism," said Jenrette. "With Richard Jewell, we get a sense of the sensationalism of wanting to be the first to tell the story and get that out there and not really taking a beat to get the facts. It's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to understand how important it is to do your own research."

Aside from the show, Jenrette's family has a special connection to the 1996 Olympics. Her mom participated in the Torch Run and her brother performed in the opening and closing ceremonies with his high school.

During our interview, Jenrette also opens up about working with Wright in All Day and a Night, her role in The Handmaid's Tale and what kept her pursuing acting even after years of not booking roles.

Listen to my entire conversation with Jenrette on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can watch Manhunt: Deadly Games, All Day and a Night and Uncorked on Netflix. Also, you can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about work, career and current obsessions.