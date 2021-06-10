Netflix launches new online store selling show-themed swag

Netflix

Netflix launched a new online store Thursday, with a curated lineup of show-themed goods from various designers.

At launch, the offerings include goods inspired by Eden, a recently debuted anime program about a girl raised by robots, along with a set of T-shirts and hoodies from Hypland themed around the anime series Yasuke, which arrived on Netflix in April.

"Thanks to an official partnership with Netflix, Hypland now brings the universe of Yasuke from your screen to your closet via tie-dyed tees, graphic hoodies, and more," the landing page for the collection reads.

Goods in that Hypland collection range from $30 T-shirts to $82 hoodies. Elsewhere, you can find a Yasuke Haruto clock made by designer Natalie Nguyen for $135, or a limited edition Eden E92 Kendama toy for $50.

Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment, but it's a safe bet that we'll see new additions to the store as the service continues to launch new movies and series. According to The New York Times, hats, shirts, throw pillows and more themed around the French crime drama Lupin will arrive later this month.