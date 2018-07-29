Netflix reveals Maniac, Sabrina and more original shows at the TCA

Netflix is dropping a ton of original content announcements on Sunday as part of the Television Critics Association press tour. You can follow along using Netflix's @SeeWhatsNext account, but here are some of their big announcement so far:

Maniac

Emma Stone & Jonah Hill’s thought-provoking limited series @ManiacNetflix — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga! — will premiere September 21 pic.twitter.com/3ERByKdb0P — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill will star in Maniac, in which two strangers end up "caught in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry." The trailer that debuted Sunday features both actors sitting across from each other in a white environment that is eventually filtered with trippy colors. The show is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will debut on Sept. 21.

Ozark season 2

#Ozark Season 2 is coming and you are not prepared — NEW TRAILER: pic.twitter.com/liZNBihJoz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

Ozark's second season has a new trailer that debuted on Sunday, which features Jason Bateman's character balancing family life with his connections to criminal dealings. The show's second season will debut on Aug. 31.

Madame CJ Walker

.@octaviaspencer will star in “Madam CJ Walker,” an eight episode limited series about America’s first black, self-made female millionaire. Kasi Lemmons will direct & EP the first ep of the series, which is executive produced by @KingJames and Spencer #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/0BKcEZnS80 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer comets to Netflix in an eight-episode limited series about America's first black, self-made female millionaire. The show is being executive produced be Lebron James and Spencer.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The spookier take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, originally shopped as a Riverdale spinoff before coming to Netflix, will debut on the service on Oct. 26, reports TVGuide.com. The show stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, which will have a much darker take on the magical realm than the early 2000s sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is devleoping Sabrina and is Riverdale's showrunner, teased his witchy new show with this Friday tweet.

The TCA event also provided an opportunity for Netflix to respond to questions regarding shows that didn't otherwise have any official reveals as of yet. For instance:

Strangers Things' longer wait

Why do we have to wait until NEXT SUMMER (ugh!) for #StrangerThings third season? Cause--news flash!--making a good TV show is hard. The Duffers and Shawn Levy "understand the stakes are high...they want to take the time to get it right," Holland says. #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/ctQccFw5d5 — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 29, 2018

While Stranger Things' second season debuted in time for Halloween, the third Stranger Things season isn't set to air until summer 2019. Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland says this is so the showrunners can "take the time to get it right," reports TVGuide.com.

House of Cards' final season is still in the works

No update on a premiere date for #HouseofCards' final season but Cindy Holland says she's proud of the work the cast has done #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/QvDdkl9G6Y — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 29, 2018

There was no debut date given for the final Kevin Spacey-less House of Cards season, but Holland said she is proud of the work the cast has done, reports TVGuide.com.

Glow doesn't have a third season yet, but story plans are there

Glow co-showrunner Carly Mensch said her show about gorgeous ladies of wrestling has not yet been renewed for season 3, but she still touched on plans should it get the green light.

"We have a lot of dreams for how we're going to shoot the show. We're not going to give away exactly what our intentions are," Mensch said, according to TVGuide.com. "[But], Las Vegas has changed a lot since 1986, so unfortunately a lot of locations we'd like to shoot in are not there anymore."

Saving Lucifer

Netflix saved #Lucifer because it is "a fantastic show that has really resonated with audiences in parts of the world where we licensed it so we felt it was important to help that show continue for those fans," said Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of Original Series #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/z1gzBQRP8N — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

Holland said the decision to save Lucifer after Fox canceled the program was based on how the show performed in regions where Netflix already had the rights to the show.

"We felt it was important to help that show continue for those fans," Holland said.

Everything Sucks didn't have the numbers

Netflix bigshot Cindy Holland says #EverythingSucks got canceled because--wait for it--not enough people finished watching it. “Audience size wasn't there," she says. You know what sucks about that? Everything. #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/kIGB6zy0MT — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 29, 2018

This well -- sucks. The '90s-set comedy Everything Sucks just didn't have the audience size to justify a second season, Holland said, according to TVGuide.com.

Netflix hears Shadowhunters fans' pleas

When asked about the fan campaign to #SaveShadowhunters, Netflix VP says "it's a Freeform show so we don't control the show," and adds that she's aware it's a very active fan base, "I probably get 100 emails a day or more" #TCA18 — Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) July 29, 2018

Were you upset that the Freeform network cancelled Shadowhunters? Netflix knows.

Reporter Lauren Sarner's tweet, which was retweeted by Netflix, notes Netflix can't control the show but is aware its fans want more of the series. While Freeform aired the show in the US, Netflix carried Shadowhunters globally.

