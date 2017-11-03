Netflix parts ways with Kevin Spacey

Netflix appears to be done with Kevin Spacey.

According to a Netflix representative, the streaming service is done producing its popular show "House of Cards" as long as Spacey, its star, public face and executive producer, is involved. (Spacey plays devious politician Frank Underwood.) The service says it's canceling the release of a movie produced by Spacey as well.

The moves come in the wake of allegations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward a fellow actor, "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp, when Rapp was a 14-year-old minor. (Disclosure: Star Trek is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with [production company] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," Netflix said in a statement Friday.

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film 'Gore,' which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey," Netflix added.

A representative for Spacey didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Following the initial allegation by Rapp, Spacey tweeted that he didn't remember the incident. Others have since come forward with sexual allegations against Spacey.

Netflix had previously signaled that production on "House of Cards" would be suspended indefinitely until production company Media Rights Capital could address the concerns of the show's cast and crew -- leaving the fate of its sixth and final season up in the air. While co-star Robin Wright had been stealing the spotlight from Spacey in recent seasons, the fictional husband-wife relationship between them had been one of the core dynamics of the show.