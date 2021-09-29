Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in October 2021

October is a big one for Netflix. Maybe not as big as September, which brought with it the Squid Game phenomenon and Midnight Mass, but it's big nonetheless.
As always Netflix is dropping heaps of new originals, like Inside Job, the new show from Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and The Guilty, a new big budget flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal. But maybe the most exciting thing about Netflix this month is Seinfeld.
Yes. Seinfeld.
All nine seasons of Seinfeld are coming to Netflix on October 1. Can't wait.
October 1
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
- Diana: The Musical
- Forever Rich
- The Guilty
- Paik's Spirit
- Scaredy Cats
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
- Swallow
- A Knight's Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li's Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Maid
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It...
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3
- Upcoming Summer
October 4
- On My Block: Season 4
October 5
- Escape The Undertaker
October 6
- Bad Sport
- Baking Impossible
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- There's Someone Inside Your House
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Family Business: Season 3
- Grudge / Kin
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
- Pretty Smart
October 9
- Blue Period
- Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
- Going in Style
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
- The King's Affection
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
- Mighty Express: Season 5
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
- Hiacynt
- Reflection of You
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 15
- CoComelon: Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle
- The Four of Us
- Karma's World
- Little Things: Season 4
- My Name
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
- The Trip
- You: Season 3
October 16
- Misfit: The Series
- Victoria & Abdul
October 19
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
October 20
- Found
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
- Night Teeth
- Stuck Together
October 21
- Flip a Coin
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
- Insiders
- Komi Can't Communicate
- Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
- Sex, Love & goop
October 22
- Adventure Beast
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job
- Little Big Mouth
- Locke & Key: Season 2
- Maya and the Three
- More than Blue: The Series
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
- Sintonia: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
- The Motive
October 29
- Army of Thieves
- Colin in Black & White
- Dear Mother
- Mythomaniac: Season 2
- Roaring Twenties
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- The Time It Takes