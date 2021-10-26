Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in November 2021

November is a massive month for Netflix. Not only is Tiger King making its triumphant return to the service, but Netflix is dropping its highly anticipated live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop.
That's two huge launches in one month.
There's also the fifth season of Big Mouth, for fans of the long-running animated show that takes adolescent suffering to all new levels. Oh, and Passing, Rebecca Hall's directorial debut, is also headed to Netflix, dropping November 10.
A lot to look forward to.
November 1
- The Claus Family
- 21 Jump Street
- 60 Days In: Season 6
- A River Runs Through It
- Addams Family Values
- American Gangster
- An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
- Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
- The Big Wedding
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Knight
- Forged in Fire: Season 7
- Gather
- The General's Daughter
- It Follows
- Johnny Mnemonic
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Last Action Hero
- Moneyball
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- My Dad's Christmas Date
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Snakes on a Plane
- Stripes
- Tagged
- Te Ata
- Texas Rangers
November 2
- Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
- Ridley Jones: Season 2
November 3
- The Harder They Fall
- Lords of Scam
November 4
- Catching Killers
November 5
- A Cop Movie
- Big Mouth: Season 5
- The Club
- Glória
- Love Hard
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
- The Unlikely Murderer
- We Couldn't Become Adults
- Yara
- Zero to Hero
November 6
- Arcane
November 7
- Father Christmas is Back
November 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
November 10
- Animal
- Gentefied: Season 2
- Passing
November 11
- Love Never Lies
November 12
- Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
- Red Notice
November 13
- Arcane
November 14
- Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
November 15
- America's Next Top Model: Season 21
- America's Next Top Model: Season 22
- Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
- Lies and Deceit
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Survivor: Season 16
- Survivor: Season 37
November 16
- Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
November 17
- Christmas Flow
- Prayers for the Stolen
- The Queen of Flow: Season 2
- Supergirl: Season 6
- Tear Along the Dotted Line
- Tiger King 2
November 18
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
- Dogs in Space
- Lead Me Home
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dhamaka
- Extinct
- Hellbound
- Love Me Instead
- The Mind, Explained: Season 2
- Procession
- tick, tick…BOOM!
November 20
Arcane
New World
November 22
- Outlaws
- Vita & Virginia
November 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
- Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
November 24
- A Boy Called Christmas
- Bruised
- Robin Robin
- Selling Sunset: Season 4
- True Story
November 25
- F is for Family: Season 5
- Super Crooks
November 26
- A Castle For Christmas
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
- Green Snake
- Light the Night
- School of Chocolate
- Spoiled Brats
November 28
- Elves
November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
November 30
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
- Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier
- The Summit of the Gods