Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in November 2021

Netflix

November is a massive month for Netflix. Not only is Tiger King making its triumphant return to the service, but Netflix is dropping its highly anticipated live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop.

That's two huge launches in one month.

There's also the fifth season of Big Mouth, for fans of the long-running animated show that takes adolescent suffering to all new levels. Oh, and Passing, Rebecca Hall's directorial debut, is also headed to Netflix, dropping November 10.

A lot to look forward to.

November 1

The Claus Family

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

November 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

November 4

Catching Killers

November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn't Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

November 6

Arcane

November 7

Father Christmas is Back

November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

November 10

Animal

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

November 11

Love Never Lies

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice

November 13

Arcane

November 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

November 15

America's Next Top Model: Season 21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

November 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Supergirl: Season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

November 20

Arcane

New World

November 22

Outlaws

Vita & Virginia

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30