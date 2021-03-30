Netflix makes climate-focused commitment to neutralize the company's emissions by 2022

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix unveiled a plan on Tuesday to help stabilize the climate by reducing its own emissions and investing in programs to offset the remainder. Called Net Zero plus Nature, the commitment aims to achieve neutral emissions by 2022 and every year thereafter.

The streaming giant developed the plan to align with the latest guidance from Oxford University with the goal of helping to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius -- in line with the Paris Agreement.

Netflix detailed the three steps of its plan. Reducing its own emissions comes first, followed by investing in programs that prevent the remaining carbon from entering the atmosphere and finally investing in projects that will help regrow critical natural ecosystems. Examples of these ecosystems include the prairies of North America and the dryland forests of Kenya.