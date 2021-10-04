Netflix creates $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship at late actor's alma mater

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Netflix has established a $5.4 million scholarship in Chadwick Boseman's name at Howard University. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, announced Monday, covers the full cost of the university's tuition for fine arts students. The Black Panther lead -- who graduated from Howard University in 2000 -- died from colon cancer last year.

The university this fall is awarding the first four scholarships to one member of each current class, after which it will go to one incoming freshman each year. The Chadwick Boseman scholarship will focus on students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts; demonstrate leadership, respect, empathy, passion and excellence; and require financial need.

"It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire," Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, said in a statement. "This scholarship embodies Chadwick's love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students."

Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said that the streaming service is thankful to Boseman's family and the university partners, and he spoke highly of the actor.

"While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired," Sarandos said in a statement. "He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same."

In May, Howard University announced that it would name its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after the late actor.