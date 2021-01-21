Netflix confirms Bridgerton season 2 is in the works

Netflix

Lady Whistledown isn't finished causing mayhem in British high society just yet.

Netflix regency era drama Bridgerton is getting a second season, the streaming platform said Thursday. The show follows the lives of upper crust families as they try to make auspicious marital matches, in the the midst of a mysterious anonymous newsletter by an author (Lady Whistledown) who seems to know all the intimate comings and goings of the elite's personal lives.

The announcement, written in the form of one of Whistledown's missives, said production will resume in Spring 2021, and that the season will center on the character of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest of the Bridgerton clan.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," the fictional Whistledown wrote.

The show, from producer Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, has been the fifth largest launch of a Netflix original series of all time, Variety reported.