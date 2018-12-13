Netflix brings critically acclaimed Roma online

Carlos Somonte

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Netflix has a had a hit-and-miss history when it comes to original films. The company may get big stars like Will Smith, but that doesn't always translate to critical success. Enter Roma, a film praised by Time Magazine as the best movie of 2018. It already had a limited run in theaters as the streaming company attempts to win some significant awards.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: There's a new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina special on Netflix streaming right now. It's subtitled A Midwinter's Tale. Horror elements combined with the holidays? Sign me up!

