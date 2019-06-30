Neil Gaiman's Sandman series may have a home at Netflix

DC Comics

If you love comics, chances are you've read (and loved) Neil Gaiman's Sandman series from Vertigo and DC Comics. The comic tells the story of the moody Lord of Dreams and his dysfunctional and sometimes destructive family members Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium.

Fans (me included) have long speculated about and dreamed of a TV version, even with rumors surfacing on occasion about a possible film from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but it looks like this might actually happen.

Netflix has signed what sources describe as a big financial deal with Warner Bros. Television to adapt the best-seller into a live-action TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

"Sources familiar with the deal" say that "it is the most expensive TV series that DC Entertainment has ever done," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) will write and serve as showrunner on the series, while Gaiman will executive produce with David Goyer.

Gaiman, Warner Bros., DC Comics and Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

No word yet on casting or when the series will debut, but chances are Sandman will attract big names to the project if Gaiman's other series already adapted for TV are any indication.

Those series, American Gods for Starz and Good Omens for Amazon, fared well with critics and fans alike.

Fingers crossed that a Sandman series isn't just a done deal, but also done well.