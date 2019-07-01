Neil Gaiman weighs in on his Sandman series being developed by Netflix

DC Comics

If you love comics, chances are you've read (and loved) Neil Gaiman's Sandman series from Vertigo and DC Comics. The comic tells the story of the moody Lord of Dreams and his dysfunctional and sometimes destructive family members Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium.

Fans (me included) have long speculated about and dreamed of a TV version, even with rumors surfacing on occasion about a possible film from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but it looks like this might actually happen.

Netflix has signed what sources describe as a big financial deal with Warner Bros. Television to adapt the best-seller into a live-action TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

"Sources familiar with the deal" say that "it is the most expensive TV series that DC Entertainment has ever done," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) will write and serve as showrunner on the series, while Gaiman will executive produce with David Goyer.

Warner Bros., Netflix, DC Comics and Gaiman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

When asked about the Sandman TV series via Twitter, Gaiman responded on Monday.

"I'm hoping we can make something on television that feels as personal and true as the best of the Sandman comics did. Just set thirty years later than Sandman the comic," Gaiman tweeted.

I'm hoping we can make something on television that feels as personal and true as the best of the Sandman comics did. Just set thirty years later than Sandman the comic. https://t.co/Wy8y4aDbdE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 1, 2019

DC Comics posted an official announcement that "The Sandman is coming to Netflix" on Monday, along with an encouraging quote from Channing Dungey, VP of Original Series at Netflix.

"We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen," Dungey said. "From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world."

No word yet on when the series will debut or who might be part of the cast, but chances are Sandman will attract big names to the project if Gaiman's other series already adapted for TV are any indication.

Those series, American Gods for Starz and Good Omens for Amazon, fared well with critics and fans alike.

Fingers crossed that a Sandman series isn't just a done deal, but also done well.

Originally published June 30.

Update, July 1: Adds Neil Gaiman, Netflix and DC Comics comments.