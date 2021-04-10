Neil deGrasse Tyson talks teleportation with Marques Brownlee in this exclusive Retro Tech clip

Marques Brownlee is gearing up to take viewers on another trip down memory lane with the second season of Retro Tech, a YouTube Originals series he launched in 2019. Last season, Brownlee dove into tech staples of the past like the Game Boy, Walkman and Sega Genesis.

In season 2, which premieres Tuesday on his channel, the YouTuber and tech reviewer explores more bygone devices and chats with experts including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, as seen in this exclusive clip you can watch before the episodes hit YouTube.

CNET

CNET is also no stranger to the series. Dan Ackerman, who leads CNET's coverage of computers and gaming, made a couple of appearances on Retro Tech last season. This season, other teammates like tech editor Joseph Kaminski and Roadshow editor Tim Stevens are slated to share their own expertise and experiences with old-school gadgets.

Past episodes have garnered several million views as people reminisce or, in same cases, learn about gadgets from before their time. The 27-year-old Brownlee is often part of the latter camp, making his takes that much more interesting, as we discovered when he visited the CNET Studio in 2019 to talk about his new adventures in old tech.