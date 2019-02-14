National Weather Service issues 'small dog warning' due to wind

Strong winds can blow down tree branches, move garbage cans across the street, and in true Wizard of Oz style, even blow away your little dog, too. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio, added a special warning to its weather advisory.

"Hold on to your pooch!" the Cleveland NWS said in a tweet announcing that it had put an unofficial "small dog warning" wind advisory into effect for northern Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania through Wednesday evening due to wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Hold on to your Pooch!...We have an unofficial "Small Dog Warning" Wind Advisory for northern #Ohio and NW #Pennsylvania this evening through Wednesday. Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph! A few trees may be blown down. Scattered power outages possible. #OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #CLEwx #NWS pic.twitter.com/9Az5E991cZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 12, 2019

The National Weather Service in Cleveland didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Twitter users were paw-sitively entertained, tweeting GIFs of startled dogs and referencing Toto from The Wizard of Oz.

The dog warning isn't that far-fetched. In 2009, a 6-pound Chihuahua, Tinker Bell, was picked up by a 70 mph gust of wind in Michigan and tossed out of sight, the Associated Press reported. Owners credit a pet psychic for helping them find their pup.

The weather in Cleveland looks less fur-ocious for Valentine's Day, with above-normal temperatures and winds calming down to around 18 mph.