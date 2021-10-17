NASA's Lucy probe is 'healthy' but experiencing problem with solar array

NASA

On Saturday morning, NASA had great reason to celebrate after launching Lucy, a spacecraft tasked with investigating the Trojan asteroids locked in Jupiter's orbit. Less than 48 hours later, Lucy appears to have encountered its first space roadblock. One of the probe's two solar arrays, huge solar panels used to power Lucy's exploration, may not properly be locked in place.

"Lucy's two solar arrays have deployed, and both are producing power and the battery is charging," a NASA blog post reads. "While one of the arrays has latched, indications are that the second array may not be fully latched."

"In the current spacecraft attitude, Lucy can continue to operate with no threat to its health and safety. The team is analyzing spacecraft data to understand the situation and determine next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar array."

NASA's associate director for science, Thomas Zurbuchen, tweeted he was confident the array issue would be solved quickly.

"NASA's Lucy mission is safe and stable," he wrote. "The two solar arrays have deployed, but one may not be fully latched. The team is analyzing data to determine next steps. This team has overcome many challenges already and I am confident they will prevail here as well."

The two solar arrays were folded when Lucy launched, and were designed to unfurl like Chinese fans once the spacecraft was placed in orbit around the Earth. The arrays were expected to take 20 minutes to fully unfurl, which the mission's principal investigator said would "determine if the rest of the 12-year mission will be a success." The solar panels were successfully deployed 91 minutes after launch; now it's just a matter of getting the second one to latch properly.

CNET reached out to the Lucy team for confirmation on how the unlatched arrays might affect performance and how the issue may be rectified but didn't immediately hear back.

Lucy's ultimate goal is to explore a set of asteroids in Jupiter's orbit that have never been studied up close before. These Trojan asteroids move as huge swarms, or camps, at the Lagrangian points in Jupiter's orbit. Lagrangian points are regions where the push and pull of gravity from both Jupiter and the sun lock the camps in place, leading and trailing Jupiter in its journey around the sun in perpetuity.

The collection of amorphous space rocks is like a series of cosmic fossils, providing a window into the earliest era of our solar system, some 4.6 billion years ago. Lucy will act as a cosmic palaeontologist, flying past these eight different "fossils" at a distance and studying their surfaces with infrared imagers and cameras.