NASA watches Hurricane Dorian flex its muscles

NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Dorian has officially entered the storm big leagues as of Wednesday afternoon. The now-hurricane is making its way across the Atlantic and looks set to impact the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Florida. NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites are tracking the storm.

NASA's Terra satellite view of Dorian shows a typical swirling hurricane cloud pattern.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 75 mph (120 kph). It's the lowest level of hurricane, but Dorian is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite caught sight of Dorian in action. The agency posted a short GIF of the storm to Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier this afternoon #Dorian strengthened to a Cat. 1 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. NOAA's #GOESEast spotted the storm moving toward the #VirginIslands, where hurricane warnings are now in effect. Follow the storm's path here: https://t.co/55iomirKdi pic.twitter.com/8abVjNKTNp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 28, 2019

It's hard to determine Dorian's ultimate path across the ocean. It already changed direction once and looks like it could potentially intensify quite a bit over time.

The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings about the risk of high winds, heavy rains and flash floods associated with the storm. It's been a fairly quiet hurricane season this year, but Dorian looks like it wants to make some noise.