NASA signs moon exploration agreement with eight nations

NASA

NASA has signed a space exploration cooperation agreement with eight nations. The Artemis Accords, signed Tuesday by space agencies in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg and the United Arab Emirates, is aimed at creating "a safe, peaceful and prosperous future in space for all of humanity."

The Artemis program should see NASA send the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024. It's NASA's first time back to the moon since 1972, and could also see the American space agency set up a base camp on the moon to use rovers to search for resources like water.

"Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition," said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.

The Artemis Accords, announced in May, provide a legal framework for exploring the moon, Mars, comets and asteroids, as well as releasing scientific data, registering space objects and "preserving outer space heritage." The space agencies have also committed to peaceful exploration, transparency, providing emergency assistance to those in distress and "preventing harmful interference."

More nations are set to join the Artemis Accords in future, NASA said.