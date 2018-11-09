Continuing a brutal year for California fires, the Camp Fire near Chico is growing at a rabid pace. NASA is tracking the devastation from above.
NASA and the US Geological Survey's Landsat 8 satellite got a look at the fire on Thursday that shows hot spots and a massive smoke plume trailing across the landscape. The bright spots near the top show where the fire is active as seen by the satellite's infrared view. The rest of the image is in natural color.
The USGS Earth Resources Observation and Science Center shared a different version of the Landsat 8 image to Twitter on Friday.
The Camp Fire 90 miles north of Sacramento has sparked evacuations and already torn through the town of Paradise, leaving much of it in ruins. A California fire tracker estimates that it's burned 70,000 acres with very little containment as of Friday. Strong winds are complicating the battle to bring it under control.
NASA released an annotated view of the fire on Friday showing the locations of towns impacted by the fire and its smoke. Active fire locations are highlighted with red.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration generated an animation of the Camp Fire and plume using data from its Goes-East weather-monitoring satellite.
The cause of the Camp Fire, which is being fueled by dry conditions, is not yet known.
Discuss: NASA shares space views of Camp Fire raging across California
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.