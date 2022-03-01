NASA Set to Launch GOES-T Climate Monitoring Satellite

Lockheed Martin

NASA is set to launch the newest tool to monitor climate change, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-T satellite, from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. ET. The geostationary satellite will hover above the Pacific Ocean where it will collect critical climate data related to atmospheric conditions, volcanic activity, hurricanes and even wildfires.

