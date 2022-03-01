Big Tech's Support of Ukraine Women's History Month Movies and TV Shows To Stream How to Watch Biden's State of the Union 'The Batman' Review Funimation Anime Moves to Crunchyroll Elden Ring

NASA Set to Launch GOES-T Climate Monitoring Satellite

NASA's new GOES-T satellite will provide crucial climate data up and down North and Central America's west coast.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
goes-t-illustration-nasa-noaa

An illustration of the GOES-T spacecraft, the third satellite in NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites series.

 Lockheed Martin

NASA is set to launch the newest tool to monitor climate change, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-T satellite, from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. ET. The geostationary satellite will hover above the Pacific Ocean where it will collect critical climate data related to atmospheric conditions, volcanic activity, hurricanes and even wildfires.

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

You can watch the launch live at NASA's website

More to come. 