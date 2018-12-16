Robert Downey Jr. responds to NASA's advice for saving Tony Stark

Tony Stark is thankful that NASA is offering advice for his rescue. On Saturday, actor Robert Downey Jr. jumped in to the Twitter exchange between NASA and Marvel fans who were urging the space agency to save Downey's character.

Need some background on this spacey soap opera? In the long, long-awaited Avengers: Endgame trailer released earlier this month, Stark seems to be in a bad spot. Seen inside a spaceship with his damaged Iron Man helmet, he's recording a message for Pepper Potts, and says, "being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds." Stark goes on to say he ran out of food and water four days ago and expects to run out of oxygen the next morning.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

Who can help someone lost in space better than NASA? Fans were tweeting at the space agency and urging it to step in, and on Dec. 9, NASA responded.

"Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark," the tweet reads. "As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for '@Avengers, we have a problem.' But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man."

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

Fans appreciated the advice. "NASA social media should get a raise," tweeted RK Gold.

NASA social media should get a raise — RK Gold (@RKGold91) December 9, 2018

DID NASA JUST- — aria ENDGAME CARALHO (@danverstardust) December 9, 2018

THEY DID — 《callisto》☆ (@planetcallisto) December 9, 2018

Send Pepper... She will RESCUE him pic.twitter.com/9cW0S0gMcM — BeRealBro (@BeRealBrooo) December 9, 2018

NASA also included a photo that featured at least one Marvel Easter egg -- Thor's nameplate and hammer.

Finally found the hammer. pic.twitter.com/b18zTRV9Ep — Darshan Baid (@frunkad) December 9, 2018

Then, nearly a week later, Downey himself thanked NASA for looking out for him. "Always good to know @NASA has your back," he tweeted.

Always good to know @NASA has your back. https://t.co/0Vuj4oErrE — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 15, 2018

And NASA kept up the exchange, responding with, "Failure is not an option."

👍 Failure is not an option. — NASA (@NASA) December 15, 2018

Stark will have to keep on floating in space until Avengers: Endgame opens in April 2019.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.