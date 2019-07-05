NASA leader is cool with sending a MoonPie to the moon

You wouldn't eat SunChips on the moon, would you? No, you would eat a damn MoonPie, a cake-like sweet creation with a space-y history.

If the MoonPie company and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine have their way, an astronaut might actually get to bite down on a MoonPie while hanging out on the moon. This would create a collision of food pop culture and science so intense, it would scorch social media back on Earth.

MoonPie laid out its case for sending its cake to the moon earlier this week, citing its history of moon obsession dating back to the sweet's creation in 1917. The company wants to be the first brand on the moon, which seems to fit into NASA's new open-arms stance on commercialization of space.

Bridenstine responded to the plea on Friday with an enthusiastic, "I'm all in!"

MoonPie and NASA are already on good terms. The confection company has been featuring a countdown to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on its website with behind-the-scenes photos from the mission.

Bridenstine might be on board, but MoonPie is also trying to generate support from the public with a Change.org petition asking NASA to send the snack along on its planned 2024 Artemis mission to return humans to the moon. The petition is nearing its goal of 1,000 signatures.

Our next giant leap for humankind might be powered by a MoonPie sugar rush.