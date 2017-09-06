CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

NASA satellite peers at Hurricane Irma's churning eye

A weather satellite delivers a close-up look at the frightening eye of Hurricane Irma.

Sci-Tech

Sometimes the eye of a hurricane looks anything but calm. 

Hurricane Irma is tearing across the Atlantic Ocean, striking Caribbean islands and heading towards the US coast. It's classified as a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds near 185 mph (295 kmh). NASA's GOES-16 weather satellite captured a sequence of images that show Irma's eye swirling in frightening fashion. 

More Hurricane Irma

NASA's Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Center (SPoRT) posted a GIF of the eye to Twitter on Tuesday, noting how the late afternoon sun cast a dramatic shadow on the circular formation at the center of the dangerous storm. The SPoRT program is focused on sharing NASA's satellite data with weather forecasters. 

NASA launched GOES-16 in late 2016. It now watches Earth from about 22,300 miles (36,000 kilometers) away. NASA offers real-time imagery from its GOES satellites online, so you can follow the view of the storm from orbit.

10
NASA sees dramatic Earth weather from space (pictures)

More stories

Next Article: When will the iPhone's price drop?
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF