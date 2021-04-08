NASA Crew-2 ISS mission: How to watch SpaceX Dragon launch this month

Enlarge Image NASA

Four more astronauts are looking ahead to their ride to orbit in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA is targeting April 22 for the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station.

There will be some familiar hardware helping the new crew get off this rock. "The Falcon 9 that will be used to launch this mission uses the same booster as NASA's SpaceX Crew-1, marking the first time a flight-proven booster will be used for a crewed launch," said NASA in a statement.

NASA TV will livestream the launch, which will take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The event is scheduled for 3:11 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 22. It will take roughly a day to reach the station.

NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough will be joined by the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. All four have already been to space, prompting Pesquet to tweet in March, "I don't mean to show off but this crew might have the most combined experience in spaceflight history!"

We received our brand new crew portraits, so it's time to introduce #Crew2. I don't mean to show off but this crew might have the most combined experience in spaceflight history! More importantly they're the best teammates ever 👇 pic.twitter.com/rXMnEhS7Pv — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 31, 2021

SpaceX and NASA are moving into the business-as-usual phase of their Commercial Crew Program partnership. The early test flights went well and the Crew-1 mission in 2020 went smoothly. Crew-2 marks the second crew rotation flight for Crew Dragon and the first with two international partner astronauts on board.

NASA is looking toward fall for the launch of a Crew-3 mission, which could take off as early as Oct. 23. Crew-2 would look to return to Earth not long after that.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.