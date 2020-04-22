NASA astronauts on ISS tell John Krasinski that Earth is still beautiful

Some Good News/YouTube

John Krasinski went above and beyond on the latest episode of Some Good News -- to space. Astronauts on the International Space Station flashed a floating SGN banner with a background no Zoom conference could ever top: the colossal curve of the Earth, shrouded in cloud.

NASA tweeted out a clip of the episode on Tuesday, saying "Yes, @JohnKrasinski -- that just happened!"

250 miles above our home planet, a few of our @NASA_Astronauts shared @SomeGoodNews: "The Earth is still beautiful." Watch the full episode: https://t.co/Buj3tEYAGG pic.twitter.com/bRdo9vOHGx — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020

In the clip, the NASA astronauts say our planet is beautiful and that even an Earth in crisis is still worth returning too. NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, returned to Earth on April 17.

Krasinski has also been touting a virtual prom for high schoolers holed up at home, and during episode 4 on Sunday, he delivered. Balloons, streamers, full-on DJ set and, yes, the Jonas Brothers in tow, Krasinski put on a show to rival every teen movie. (Jump to 12:33.)

The YouTube show, created to shine a light on all the ways people are helping and entertaining each other in this time of lockdown, has a reputation for the spectacular, from celebrity cameos to grand gestures for those deserving.

As for celebrity cameos, Brad Pitt replaced Robert De Niro as SGN's weather reporter. Yes, you read that right. (Jump to 6:55.)

Krasinski then proceeded to throw the biggest names together in organizing a virtual prom for the class of 2020. He consulted ex-The Office costar Rainn Wilson, Chance the Rapper and the Jonas Brothers, who performed Sucker via Zoom for those dressed up in their bedrooms.

And then the capper: Billie Eilish and her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O'Connell dropped by to perform Bad Guy. Class of 2020, hope you enjoyed virtual prom.