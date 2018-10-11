CNET también está disponible en español.

NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonaut make emergency landing after Soyuz rocket failure

The crew returned safely to Earth.

Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

A Soyuz rocket takes off from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

 Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images

A NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonaut made an emergency landing Thursday morning after a Soyuz rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed mid-air.

The Soyuz MS-10 launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:40 a.m. PT, but an issue with the booster forced NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin to return to earth.

"Teams have confirmed the spacecraft separated from the booster and are in contact with the crew as the capsule returns in a ballistic decent mode," NASA reported.

