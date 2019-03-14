NASA astronaut headed for ISS after scary aborted launch in 2018

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, along with astronaut Christina Koch, are now on their way to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft.

Hague and Ovchinin saw their previous attempt to visit the ISS last year aborted when an emergency maneuver violently swung them clear of catastrophe.

On Oct. 11, the pair made an uncontrolled "ballistic descent" back toward Earth after their Soyuz rocket's first-stage boosters failed to separate properly. The onboard computer automatically triggered an escape motor that basically shoots the Soyuz crew capsule to the side and out of harm's way.

After making it safely to the ground, Hague described the escape maneuver as "fairly aggressive but fleeting."

It was a very different scene Thursday when a Soyuz lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:14 p.m. PT. Everything went off normally and the spacecraft carrying Hague, Ovchinin and Koch went into orbit several minutes later.

The trio makes up the Expedition 59 crew that will join three others currently on board the ISS when the Russian craft arrives and docks in orbit later on Thursday.

The Soyuz has been the only vehicle capable of delivering crew to the ISS since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, but that could soon change. SpaceX completed its first uncrewed demonstration mission using its Crew Dragon spacecraft Friday. The first crewed flight of the new capsule to the ISS could take place in July. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is also set to undertake its first demonstration flights soon.

After a brief investigation, the Soyuz flew again for the first time following the accident on Dec. 3, carrying the current crew to the ISS.

The three who will join them are scheduled to arrive at the space station at 6:07 p.m. PT Thursday.

