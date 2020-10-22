NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy lands back on Earth

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin returned safely back to Earth, the space agency announced Thursday. They had been working in Earth's orbit for 196 days aboard the International Space Station.

Cassidy worked with Robert Behnken and completed four spacewalks to upgrade station batteries.

"The final spacewalk was the 10th for both astronauts, making them two of only four only US astronauts to complete 10 spacewalks," NASA said in its blog post.

While in space, Cassidy shared a collection of photos of an annular "ring of fire" solar eclipse that showed the moon's shadow darkening Earth.