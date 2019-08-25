NASA astronaut accused of space crime refutes allegations

Sergei Savostyanov/Getty

NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who spent 203 days in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year, has been accused of identity theft and improperly accessing the private financial records of her estranged spouse, according to a report by the New York Times. McClain, a lieutenant colonel in the US Army, served as the flight engineer for Expedition 58/59 to the ISS and was set to be part of the first all-female spacewalk. It is during her time aboard the station that it is alleged she accessed the bank account of Summer Worden.

McClain and Worden had been married since 2014. Worden filed for divorce in 2018, months before McClain was set to launch on a six-month mission to the space station. McClain, through her lawyer, acknowledged she did access the bank account from the space station using a password that she had used previously.

Her lawyer told the Times "she strenuously denies that she did anything improper." The access was used to ensure care for Worden's son, who the couple had been raising together. Worden filed a complaint alleging identity theft with both the Federal Trade Commission and NASA's Office of Inspector General.

The Space Station Agreement, signed by the US and 14 other governments involved in the ISS, outlines the legal framework governing activities on the station. Each nation is legally responsible for their elements, equipment and personnel and for applying their own national laws in criminal matters.

The accusations are being investigated by the inspector general's office. McClain took to Twitter on Aug. 24 to refute the claims, stating there's "unequivocally no truth" to them and that she has "total confidence" in the inspector general's investigation.

There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) August 24, 2019

McClain was scheduled to perform the first all-female spacewalk in March with fellow astronaut Christina Koch, however the walk was scrubbed days before the historic EVA, due to a spacesuit sizing issue. NASA clarified at the time that McClain felt comfortable in a medium size suit, but only one could be made available by the time of the planned walk. The agency stated it would be faster and safer to change the walker, rather than the suit.

A spokeswoman for NASA told the Times the last minute change was not influenced by the allegations made against McClain.

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.