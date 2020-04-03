Nailed It! is back for yet another season

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is going ahead with its annual WrestleMania event. This is shaping up to be a unique one to say the least. First up, the show is going to be shown over two nights. There will be no fans in attendance, which will make Mania very different. Lastly, reports say the show was prerecorded and is being heavily edited.

Meanwhile, there's even more to stream. HBO is giving away 500 hours of its content for a limited time. No subscription or payment is necessary. That's pretty neat. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Whoa. The Matrix is on Netflix. Your browser does not support the audio element.

