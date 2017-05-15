'Mystery Science Theater 3000' is taking the show on the road

Enlarge Image Netflix

Can't get enough "Mystery Science Theater 3000," even after the rebooted eleventh season hit Netflix last month? Now you can watch new host Jonah Ray, Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot and the rest of the crew take their movie-mocking mobile.

MST3K creator Joel Hodgson and Ray will be heading to 26 cities this summer for the "Watch Out For Snakes! Tour," beginning in Boston on June 6 and ending in Atlanta on August 12.

The cast will mock the 1962 caveman film "Eegah," which was a fifth-season favorite for many from the original show (the name of the tour comes from a weirdly disembodied line in that movie), but with all-new jokes. In many cities, a second show on the same night will feature a "Secret Surprise Film" never before seen on the show. (You'll need a separate ticket for each show if you plan to see both.)

Ray and Bots Crow, Tom Servo and Gypsy will be joined by Synthia (Pearl Forrester's clone, played by Rebecca Hanson) and her henchmen. New Mads Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and TV's Son of TV's Frank (Patton Oswalt) will show up via video. Hodgson will be on hand to produce the event and introduce the cast.

When asked if the live shows would be kid-appropriate, Hodgson said it'd be similar in line to the current show.

Hodgson and Ray performed live in Minneapolis this summer in a reunion with much of the former cast as part of "RiffTrax Live."

Tickets for the summer shows go on sale Friday, May 19.