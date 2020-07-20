Mysterious anomaly weakening Earth's magnetic field is older than we thought

Division of Geomagnetism, DTU Space/ESA

Earth's magnetic field has been acting a little wonky. A region over the South Atlantic ocean, from Africa to South America, has experienced an intense weakening since the 1950s and in the last five years, the anomaly seems ready to split in two. This has caused some concern, because the magnetic field acts like a protective blanket for the planet, protecting us from the charged particles zipping around in space. Some have suggested the anomaly may portend a reversal of our magnetic poles, which would play havoc with electricity and navigation systems.

But a new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, suggests the anomaly may not be as unusual as it seems -- in fact, it may occur regularly, if you're on the universe's clock.

Researchers from the University of Liverpool analyzed rock from volcanic eruptions that took place between eight and 11 million years ago. Previous research has shown the anomaly has existed for a thousand years or more, but the Liverpool team were able to look even further back in time.

The team collected 225 samples from 46 different locations across Saint Helena, an island in the South Atlantic that lies under the magnetic field anomaly and is home to two volcanoes that formed over the same time period.

Volcanic rock provides a window through time, allowing researchers to understand what the magnetic field looked like eons ago. When lava flows cool down and harden, the minerals "trapped" inside record the intensity and the direction of the magnetic field at the time.

"Our study provides the first long term analysis of the magnetic field in this region dating back millions of years," said Yael Engbers, a PhD student at the University of Liverpool. "It suggests that the South Atlantic Anomaly is a recurring feature and probably not a sign of an impending reversal."

The researchers hypothesize their finding also supports the idea that interactions in Earth's innermost layers are likely responsible for the strange weakening of the field. Scientists have discovered a huge region of rock in the Earth's mantle underneath the anomaly, dubbed the African Large Low Shear Velocity Province (ALLSVP). Changes in the geochemical makeup of this ALLSVP may be causing the weakening.

"This brings us closer to linking behaviour of the geomagnetic field directly to features of the Earth's interior," said Engbers.

Understanding the anomaly will be important for space-based research and the safety of satellites in the future. A Japanese space agency spacecraft known as Hitomi is believed to have been affected by the anomaly. Because the magnetic field is weaker, spacecraft traversing the region are more exposed to the perils of space radiation. In 2016, as Hitomi passed over the SAA, it suffered a communication problem. Shortly after, it lost altitude and broke apart.