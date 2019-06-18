Mysterio appears to join Avengers in Spider-Man: Far From Home ad

Warning: Possible spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead.
Who's ready for a new Avenger? In a Chinese television ad for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spidey (Tom Holland) seems to invite Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) into the superhero group. And hey, why not? Thor is off-world, Doctor Strange is unavailable and Nick Fury doesn't even want to hear Captain Marvel's name mentioned.
This isn't the first time a Chinese ad has offered up a little more info about Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, than the US versions. A Chinese trailer spotted in May shows Mysterio advising Spider-Man about the danger of a hero's path.
Who the heck is Mysterio? Several people have taken the name in the comics, but in one form or another, the character has been around since 1964. He's been a villain there, so is inviting him into the Avengers really a good idea? With The Elementals tearing up London's Tower Bridge in the trailer, Spidey may need all the help he can get.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2 in the US and UK, and July 4 in Australia.
