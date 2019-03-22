Mueller report memes: He's a faster writer than George R.R. Martin

The Mueller report is done. Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his long-awaited report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.
Mueller's document is expected to include findings on whether President Donald Trump's campaign worked with the Russian government to help Trump win the presidential election in 2016. It was two years in the making, and it took a lot less time than that for social-media users to start cracking jokes about the report's delivery and possible content.
Some had thoughts on the time the report took to complete, noting that two years is nothing when you consider Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been working on Winds of Winter since 2011.
"Congrats to Robert Mueller on finishing before George R.R. Martin," wrote Jesse Spector.
Some feel the report needed greater circulation. "They should have dropped the Mueller Report like U2 dropped on every iPhone," wrote Tony Posnanski.
Others envisioned the moment when Mueller actually signed off on the enormous project.
And of course, there were plenty of jokes and jabs about what the report may contain. Matt Bors concocted a tweet useful for all political parties: "I definitely think the report I haven't read supports the conclusions of the exact politics I hold and have been arguing for all this time. I love to be proven right!"
And some tweets focused on how Trump will react to the report's content. "Hot take: no matter what the Mueller report actually says Trump will interpret the report as an exoneration and many of his tweets about it will feature explanation points and the word SAD in capital letters," wrote Molly Jong-Fast.
It's not clear if the report will be made public. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: "The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course."
Stay tuned. America.
