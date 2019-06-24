Lucasfilm

The Mueller report is 448 pages long and not exactly a rip-roaring adventure tale, so you may have skipped out on reading it. Bipartisan organization Law Works wants to help you do your civic duty with a celebrity-filled livestream reading of the report Monday.

Law Works is calling the performance "a live play in 10 acts ripped straight from the pages of the Mueller Report." Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan wrote the performance piece, which is titled The Investigation.

The stream kicks off at 6 p.m. Pacific on June 24. A redacted version of the Mueller report into Russian interference in the 2016 US election first reached the public in April.

The all-star cast includes Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Alyssa Milano, Alfre Woodard, Kyra Sedgwick and Jason Alexander. Star Trek fans will recognize Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery) and Zachary Quinto (Spock in the Star Trek reboot movies). Star Wars fans can look for Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) to make an appearance.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Democrat, called the actors' involvement "an act of public service" in a tweet on Monday.

Haven't read the Mueller Report? Watch it live tonight at 9pm - performed by an extraordinary cast, ranging from Annette Bening to @HamillHimself to @ZacharyQuinto and more. An act of public service by these artists. https://t.co/EQfupjUg7w — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) June 24, 2019

Law Works says it's focused on "engaging bipartisan voices on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our institutions." It's also using today's report reading to help solicit donations for its mission.

Hamill has been outspoken about his thoughts on the current administration. He called for President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be replaced with one for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher.

If you've been meaning to read the Mueller report, but just haven't gotten around to it yet, this livestream may be a more palatable way to get the information, right from the voice of creepy killer doll Chucky.

Originally published June 24, 12:06 p.m. PT.