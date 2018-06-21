Enlarge Image MTV

If you miss shows like Daria, Aeon Flux and The Real World, then tune into thew newly launched MTV Studios for reboots of your favorite '90s TV programming.

MTV announced Thursday that MTV Studios will be "focused largely on developing and producing reboots, revivals and spin-offs of series from MTV's library of more than 200 young adult titles in addition to new shows, predominantly unscripted," according to Deadline.

The upcoming shows include a reimagining of the animated show about the sarcastic teenager Daria, now renamed Daria & Jodie, with Inside Amy Schumer writer Grace Edwards attached.

MTV's groundbreaking reality series The Real World, about twentysomethings living under one roof, plus the Emmy-winning unscripted series Made, about young people wanting to learn a specialized skill, will also get an update.

The previously announced MTV animated sci-fi series Aeon Flux reboot will also be making a comeback as a live-action series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis.

MTV Studios reboots of Daria, Aeon Flux and The Real World may end up on Hulu, Netflix and Apple, Deadline reports, though no official decisions have been made as of yet.

MTV Studios will also create new shows The Valley and Siesta Key, which are both coming-of-age docuseries about the real lives of teenagers.

MTV's Straight Up Ghosted will feature teens who confront lost friends, lovers and family members that have ghosted them, cutting off all communication.

No word yet on when the new and rebooted TV shows will launch.