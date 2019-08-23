CNET también está disponible en español.

Ms. Marvel gets her own series on Disney Plus

Marvel superhero Kamala Khan is now part of the Disney streaming universe, the company reveals at its D23 convention.

Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen and the first Muslim superhero to headline her own Marvel comic book. Gifted with the Kree shapeshifting powers, Kamala tries to balance her complicated life of high school, crushes, struggling with her faith and traditional parents.

Scarlet Witch is no longer the only female Marvel superhero with her own standalone series on Disney Plus

There's now a Ms. Marvel series in the works for the streaming service. Disney made the official announcement at the biannual D23 convention in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is Marvel's first Muslim superhero. She hails from Jersey City, New Jersey. She idolizes Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and wants to follow in her superhero footsteps. 

In 2014, Khan was given her own Ms. Marvel comic book series by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona. She is the fourth character to take the name Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is a great character for Disney Plus, giving the new streaming network some much-needed diversity

British writer Bisha K. Ali has been hired to write and act as showrunner for the Ms. Marvel series, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday. Ali is currently working on Hulu's remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral

The new series will be produced by Marvel Studios and will tie directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, according to CNET's sister site Comicbook.com on Friday.

