MS invests $1 billion in Comcast

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The software giant enters the cable TV business through a $1 billion investment in Comcast, one of the largest U.S. cable operators.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.