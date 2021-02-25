Hasbro

After decades as Mr. Potato Head, it seems the plastic-spud toy will be embracing a new, more inclusive identity. toy company Hasbro will drop the "mister" part of the name, with the change set to appear on packaging this year, according to an AP report on Thursday.

AP said Hasbro described the move as a "modern makeover." Official Hasbro social media channels shared an article about the rebranding effort, but didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mr. Potato Head toy first rose to popularity in the 1950s as a set of plastic face parts that could be stuck onto a real potato. Eventually, it became an entire plastic potato and current versions of the toy typically come with a mustache, a hat and other accessories. Hasbro also makes a Mrs. Potato Head toy.

"Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists -- with the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' -- is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure," Kimberly Boyd, a Hasbro senior vice president, told Fast Company.

The name change fits into a broader corporate philosophy for Hasbro.

"We have the privilege of being a part of childhood, fandom, and intergenerational play and entertainment globally," Hasbro said in a statement on inclusion and diversity released in July 2020. "With that privilege comes a responsibility to foster inclusion and to help teach the next generation that everyone is equal, and everyone is worthy."