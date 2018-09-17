October is the perfect month to indulge in candy and horror films. Luckily, Amazon has us covered on the horror film front with the original 1976 classic Carrie, plus Child's Play and the American remake of Let the Right One In, Let Me In.

Feeling a movie marathon this month? Amazon Prime's getting Robocop, Robocop 2 and Robocop 3. Or, if action films aren't your cup of tea, Amazon has a few high quality dramas coming including Raging Bull, Full Metal Jacket and Mulholland Drive.

You may want to check out Slice, which lands Oct 18. One of the stars of the film, Paul Scheer, struggled to explain what the movie was even about to CNET in an interview. Werewolves, ghosts and witches? Sounds perfect for October!

A24

Available on Amazon Prime, Month 2018

October TBD

*You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original movie) (2017)



Oct. 1

Growing Pains, Seasons 1-7



Happily Never After, Season 1



Paradox, Season 1



Pushing Daisies, Seasons 1-2



Ravenswood, Season 1



Scorned: Love Kills, Season 1



Silent Witness, Seasons 1-21



Spaced, Seasons 1-2



The Thick of It, Seasons 1-4



Trust, Season 1



V., Seasons 1-2



88 (2015)



[REC] 4: Apocalypse (2014)



5up 2down (Getting High) (2006)



A Boy Called Hate (1995)



Adventure Scouts (2008)



Almost Mercy (2015)



America: Imagine the World Without Her (2014)



American Meltdown (2004)



Among Thieves (2009)



An Affirmative Act (2010)



An American Werewolf in Paris (1997)



An Eye for an Eye (1966)



Appetite (1998)



Assassins' Code (2011)



Bad Karma (2002)



Being Canadian (2015)



Beta Test (2016)



Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer) (2003)



Bitter Moon (1992)



Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence) (1999)



Blue Steel (1989)



Boricua (2004)



Break A Leg (2005)



Bulletproof Monk (2003)



Call Me (1988)



Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)



Caroline? (1989)



Carrie (1976)



Casting Couch (2013)



Child's Play (1988)



Cold Deck (2015)



Comic Book Villains (2002)



Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Ct (1989)



Counter Measures (1998)



Creator (1985)



Curse of Chucky (2013)



Dark Blue (2003)



Deadly Blessing (1981)



Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly) (2010)



Death Wish 2 (1982)



Deceptions (1985)



Diabolique (1996)



Dirty Work (Bad City) (2005)



Driving Force (1988)



Duress (2009)



Election (1999)



Extreme Justice (1993)



Flatliners (1990)



Flyboys (2006)



Foreign Fields (2000)



Frank and Jesse (1994)



Frankie & Johnny (1991)



Frauds (1993)



Full Metal Jacket (1987)



Funny Money (2006)



Game Changers (2017)



Get Smart (2008)



Go Against the Flow (2016)



Gods and Monsters (1998)



Gone Dark (2003)



Good Enough (2017)



Handsome Harry (2009)



Happy Event (2011)



Henry's Crime (2010)



Homage (1995)



Honeymoon (1997)



Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)



I am Dina (2003)



Il Sogno Nel Casello (2005)



Imagine a School....Summerhill (2008)



Imagine I'm Beautiful (2014)



In Her Defense (1998)



Intimate Affairs (2001)



It Ain't Pretty (2017)



Jackboots on Whitehall (2010)



Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)



Jigsaw Man (1983)



Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)



Joe the King (1999)



Judgement in Berlin (1988)



Kalamity (2010)



Kalle and the Angels (1994)



Kettle of Fish (2006)



Kicking and Screaming (1995)



La Mission (2009)



Leading Man (1996)



Leave Me Behind (2008)



Legend (1985)



Let Me In (2010)



Life of Significant Soil (2017)



Love & Rage (2000)



Marine Life (2001)



Meeting Spencer (2010)



Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn) (2004)



More Than a Game (2008)



Mulholland Drive (2001)



My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys (1991)



My Name is Water (2017)



Nightbreed (1990)



No Vacancy (2004)



Nora (2000)



Once Bitten (1985)



Once Upon A Scoundrel (1974)



Orange County (2002)



Oxenfree (2017)



Pieces of April (2003)



Poltergeist lll (1988)



Ponchao (2013)



Prancer (1989)



Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy (1993)



Psychoanalysis (2015)



Raging Bull (1980)



Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops (2006)



Reasonable Doubt (2014)



Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta) (2008)



Regresa (2009)



Resurrecting the Champ (2007)



Return of the Living Dead (1985)



Road from Erebus (2000)



Robocop (1987)



Robocop 2 (1990)



Robocop 3 (1992)



Sample People (2000)



Satan's Little Helper (2004)



Saving Banksy (2017)



Second to Die (2001)



September Morning (2017)



Sexting (2011)



Silver Hawk (2004)



Six Weeks (1982)



Something to Cheer About (2002)



Somewhere Slow (2013)



Spin (2003)



Split Image (1982)



Stage Beauty (2004)



Stand Up Guys (2012)



Starship Troopers (1997)



Strange Bedfellows (2004)



Sugar Mountain (2016)



Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)



The Amityville Horror (2005)



The Arrival (1996)



The Black Knight Returns (2008)



The Breakup Artist (2003)



The Cell (2000)



The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)



The Face of an Angel (2015)



The Fog (2005)



The General (1998)



The Guilty (1999)



The Hard Ride (2011)



The Hustle (2008)



The Illusionist (2006)



The Long Riders (1980)



The Myth of the Male Orgasm (1994)



The Number 23 (2007)



The Peacemaker (1997)



The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing) (2002)



The President's Mistress (1978)



The Presidio (1988)



The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)



The Raven (1963)



The Rescue of Jessica McClure (1989)



The Second Arrival (1998)



The Secret Life of Archie's Wife (Runaway Heart) (1990)



The Serpent's Kiss (1997)



The Skeleton Key (2005)



The Strangers (2008)



The Uninvited (2009)



The Way of the Gun (2000)



Threshold (1981)



Throttle (2005)



Tim Tebow: On a Mission (2012)



Train Driver's Diary (2015)



Trees Lounge (1996)



Wild Bill (1995)



Winter Break (2002)



Winter Passing (2005)



Year of the Gun (1991)



Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)



Oct. 2

*Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original series), Season 1



Barbelle, Season 1



Birth Stories, Season 1



Mighty Good: The Beatles (1977)



Never Goin' Back (2018)



Oct. 5

*The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original series), Season 3



Oct. 6

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017)



Night of the Living Deb (2016)



Oct. 11

Mr. Robot, Season 3



Monster's Ball (2001)



Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)



Oct. 12

*The Romanoffs (Prime Original series), Season 1



Oct. 13

The Yellow Birds (2017)



Oct. 14

Bleeding Steel (2017)



Oct. 16

Devil (2010)



Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg (2014)



Oct. 17

Donnie Darko (2001)



The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (2012)



Oct. 18

Slice (2018)



Oct. 19

*Lore (Prime Original series), Season 2



*Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original series), Special



Oct. 20

Black Water (2018)



Oct. 25

Daddy's Home 2 (2017)



Oct. 26

Bad Samaritan (2018)



Oct. 31

Westwood (2018)

Editor's note: The asterisks mark Amazon originals.